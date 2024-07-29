2-12 Cav. Regt. soldiers participate in Battle of the Tanks event in Poland

Capt. Joshua Ramos, the company commander of Charlie “Wild Card” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks to soldiers operating M1A2 Abrams Tanks during the Tank Combat Show at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 13, 2024. The Tank Combat Show featured a static display and tactical vehicle combat simulation. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock)

