U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Jurek, the Navy senior enlisted leader of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, uses the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems Medical Common Operating Picture as part of a mass casualty training event during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, July 24, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MedCOP is an interactive decision-support platform arming command surgeons and medical commanders with near real-time health surveillance and medical operations visibility to enable well-informed decisions. Jurek is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 23:56 Photo ID: 8557441 VIRIN: 240724-M-QM580-5014 Resolution: 6336x9504 Size: 71.84 MB Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3 Medical personnel use MedCOP during Exercise Predator's Run 24 [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.