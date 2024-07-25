Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hiring Our Heroes JB MDL Career Summit [Image 1 of 5]

    Hiring Our Heroes JB MDL Career Summit

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Wengert, 87th Mission Support Group commander, gives opening remarks during a Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 25, 2024. The mission of Hiring Our Heroes is to connect the military community with civilian companies to create economic opportunity and a strong diversified workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hiring Our Heroes JB MDL Career Summit [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

