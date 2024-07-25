Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPACECOM Commander Visits SOUTHCOM [Image 5 of 5]

    SPACECOM Commander Visits SOUTHCOM

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (July 29, 2024) – Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command pose for a photo at the SOUTHCOM headquarters. Whiting visited SOUTHCOM to meet with senior leaders to discuss opportunities to bolster space collaboration in Latin America and the Caribbean to ensure the safe use of space. (Photo by Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 11:25
    Photo ID: 8555988
    VIRIN: 240729-F-KR213-1003
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US
    space
    SOUTHCOM
    Laura Richardson
    Stephen Whiting
    U.S. Space Command

