SPACECOM Commander Visits SOUTHCOM

MIAMI (July 29, 2024) – Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command pose for a photo at the SOUTHCOM headquarters. Whiting visited SOUTHCOM to meet with senior leaders to discuss opportunities to bolster space collaboration in Latin America and the Caribbean to ensure the safe use of space. (Photo by Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

