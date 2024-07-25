Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC directorates, complexes shine at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Michael Tackitt 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    OSHKOSH, Wi. (July 26, 2024) – Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, deputy commander for Air Force Materiel Command, speaks with two young visitors at one of Air Force Sustainment Center’s virtual reality trainers inside the AFMC exhibit at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 in Oshkosh, Wi., July 26. This was the first year that AFMC served as the featured major command to represent the Air Force during the world’s largest airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Tackitt)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 11:28
    Photo ID: 8555987
    VIRIN: 240726-F-GA946-2393
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    TAGS

    Oshkosh
    AFMC
    AFSC
    AirVenture

