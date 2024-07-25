OSHKOSH, Wi. (July 26, 2024) – Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, deputy commander for Air Force Materiel Command, speaks with two young visitors at one of Air Force Sustainment Center’s virtual reality trainers inside the AFMC exhibit at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 in Oshkosh, Wi., July 26. This was the first year that AFMC served as the featured major command to represent the Air Force during the world’s largest airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Tackitt)
AFSC directorates, complexes shine at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024
