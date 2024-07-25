Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo [Image 7 of 12]

    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 10:01
    Photo ID: 8555802
    VIRIN: 240729-D-PM193-1283
    Resolution: 3235x2157
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo
    SD Meets with Japanese Minister of Defense and Prime Minister in Tokyo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Prime Minister
    SECDEF
    SecState
    Blinken
    SECDEF Austin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download