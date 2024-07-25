Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 5 of 5]

    Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Polk 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240724-N-MP113-1176 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 24, 2024) A Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) applies a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during tactical combat casualty care training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 24. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    This work, Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Polk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

