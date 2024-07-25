Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

240724-N-MP113-1176 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 24, 2024) A Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) applies a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during tactical combat casualty care training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 24. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

