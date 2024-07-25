Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS BLUE RIDGE ARRIVES IN SINGAPORE [Image 5 of 6]

    USS BLUE RIDGE ARRIVES IN SINGAPORE

    SINGAPORE

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Duran 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SINGAPORE – Seaman Sean Jarrard, from Buffalo, New York, ties line aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while mooring at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, July 23, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Duran)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 21:47
