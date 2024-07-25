USS BLUE RIDGE ARRIVES IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE – Seaman Sean Jarrard, from Buffalo, New York, ties line aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while mooring at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, July 23, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Duran)

