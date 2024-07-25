Damage Controlman 1st Class Richard Becan cuts part of the anchor chain on the foc’sle of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Jul. 27. Gridley is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 17:01 Photo ID: 8554412 VIRIN: 240727-N-GZ228-1003 Resolution: 6929x4619 Size: 1.44 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anchor Cutting | USS Gridley (DDG 101) [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.