    Anchor Cutting | USS Gridley (DDG 101) [Image 2 of 2]

    Anchor Cutting | USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Damage Controlman 1st Class Richard Becan cuts part of the anchor chain on the foc’sle of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Jul. 27. Gridley is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 17:01
    Photo ID: 8554412
    VIRIN: 240727-N-GZ228-1003
    Resolution: 6929x4619
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchor Cutting | USS Gridley (DDG 101) [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

