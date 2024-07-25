Inked with purpose, Iowa National Guard Soldier honors experiences through tattoos

Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Crawford, a human resources specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, smiles for a portrait at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 26, 2024. Crawford has tattoos from different states and countries that pay homage to memories made, including a leadership course she attended in Denmark as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sam Hircock)

