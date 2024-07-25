Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inked with purpose, Iowa National Guard Soldier honors experiences through tattoos

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Crawford, a human resources specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, smiles for a portrait at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 26, 2024. Crawford has tattoos from different states and countries that pay homage to memories made, including a leadership course she attended in Denmark as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sam Hircock)

    leadership
    Iowa National Guard
    tattoos
    334th BSB
    Danish Home Guard
    Archer Battalion

