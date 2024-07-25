U.S. 7th Fleet Conducts Staff Talks with Republic of Singapore Navy

240724-N-PH222-1003 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (July 24, 2024)

Rear Adm. Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74, and Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speak with members of the Republic of Singapore Navy aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit to Singapore, July 24, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024