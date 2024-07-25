Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    O’Kane Sailors prepare for small arms training [Image 8 of 8]

    O’Kane Sailors prepare for small arms training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240724-N-FG645-1008 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 24, 2024) Sailors prepare magazines during small arms training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

