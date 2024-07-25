Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Medical Command Soldiers conduct inspection [Image 5 of 5]

    3rd Medical Command Soldiers conduct inspection

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Haley Sidie 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Medical Command work together during an inspection at the Joint Training Center in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, July 26, 2024. The Joint Training Center allows interoperability of the U.S. military and Jordanian allies to train and deter threats effectively within the region. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff. Sgt. Haley Sidie)

