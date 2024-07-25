3rd Medical Command Soldiers conduct inspection

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Medical Command work together during an inspection at the Joint Training Center in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, July 26, 2024. The Joint Training Center allows interoperability of the U.S. military and Jordanian allies to train and deter threats effectively within the region. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff. Sgt. Haley Sidie)

