    David Grant USAF Medical Center [Image 1 of 6]

    David Grant USAF Medical Center

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2024. DGMC is the U.S. Air Force's largest medical center in the continental United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:10
    Photo ID: 8552540
    VIRIN: 240725-F-OY799-1283
    Resolution: 6159x3464
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, David Grant USAF Medical Center [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAF
    Sunrise
    DGMC
    David Grant USAF Medical Center

