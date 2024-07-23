Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), conduct a rehearsal for the arrival of the JGSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Morishita Yasunori for Orient Shield 24 at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 16, 2024.



During Orient Shield, JGSDF members will train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 03:36 Photo ID: 8551602 VIRIN: 240716-A-TE452-1008 Resolution: 6064x4040 Size: 1.6 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orient Shield 24 JGSDF Chief of Staff arrival [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jacob Lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.