Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Orient Shield 24 Camp Akeno Closing ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Orient Shield 24 Camp Akeno Closing ceremony

    JAPAN

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Maj. Eisuke Niyama, member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and chief of a support team at Akeno Aviation School, receives a task force photograph from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony Snipes, Battalion Commander of 3rd General Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade during Orient Shield 24 at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 26, 2024. Niyama’s role as chief of support was vital for the success of planning and operations during Orient Shield 24.
    During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside service members from the U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 03:25
    Photo ID: 8551576
    VIRIN: 240726-A-TE452-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 24 Camp Akeno Closing ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jacob Lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Orient Shield 24 Camp Akeno Closing Ceremony
    Orient Shield 24 Camp Akeno Closing Ceremony
    Orient Shield 24 Camp Akeno Closing ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OrientShield24
    OS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download