Orient Shield 24 Camp Akeno Closing ceremony

Maj. Eisuke Niyama, member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and chief of a support team at Akeno Aviation School, receives a task force photograph from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony Snipes, Battalion Commander of 3rd General Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade during Orient Shield 24 at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 26, 2024. Niyama’s role as chief of support was vital for the success of planning and operations during Orient Shield 24.

During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside service members from the U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Location: JP