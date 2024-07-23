Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance conducts general quarters drill [Image 3 of 4]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240723-N-WV584-1121 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 23, 2024) Sailors train on how to respond to a water leak during general quarters the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 22:12
    Photo ID: 8551362
    VIRIN: 240723-N-WV584-1121
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance conducts general quarters drill [Image 4 of 4], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group
    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

