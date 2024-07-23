USS Spruance conducts refueling-at-sea with FGS Frankfurt am Main

240724-N-WV584-1515 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 24, 2024) Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Roderick Lee, from Los Angeles, communicates with Sailors on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), during a refueling-at-sea (RAS) with the German Navy replenishment ship FGS Frankfurt am Main (A 1412). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

