    Multinational ships sail in formation during RIMPAC 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    Multinational ships sail in formation during RIMPAC 2024

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Midget (WMSL 757) sails in formation July 22, off the coast of Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 18:19
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    USINDOPACOM
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

