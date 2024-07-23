Missile Warning Radar at Cape Cod Space Force Station

A view of the the Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) facility at Cape Cod Space Force Station, Massachusetts, May 7, 2024. The 6th Space Warning Squadron (6 SWS), which operates the system, is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. "Team 6" includes U.S. Space Force Guardians, U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force Airmen and civilian employees. Their mission is "To surveil air and space to detect missile launches and high-interest satellites while operating, maintaining, and protecting New England’s first Space Force installation.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

