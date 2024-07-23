Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile Warning Radar at Cape Cod Space Force Station [Image 22 of 22]

    Missile Warning Radar at Cape Cod Space Force Station

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    A view of the the Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) facility at Cape Cod Space Force Station, Massachusetts, May 7, 2024. The 6th Space Warning Squadron (6 SWS), which operates the system, is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. "Team 6" includes U.S. Space Force Guardians, U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force Airmen and civilian employees. Their mission is "To surveil air and space to detect missile launches and high-interest satellites while operating, maintaining, and protecting New England’s first Space Force installation.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:56
    This work, Missile Warning Radar at Cape Cod Space Force Station [Image 22 of 22], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cape Cod
    Missile Warning
    Space Force
    Early Warning Radar
    Space Delta 4: UEWR

