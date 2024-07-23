GVSC experiments with alternative fire extinguishing agent for ground vehicles

An automatic fire-extinguishing system (AFES) used in the Army's ground vehicle portfolio. The U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center are experimenting with replacing the current AFES fire-extinguishing agents, which are halon or hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) based with a sustainable, environmentally friendly alternative.

