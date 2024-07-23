An automatic fire-extinguishing system (AFES) used in the Army's ground vehicle portfolio. The U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center are experimenting with replacing the current AFES fire-extinguishing agents, which are halon or hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) based with a sustainable, environmentally friendly alternative.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 16:39
|Photo ID:
|8550579
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-OZ542-1001
|Resolution:
|1632x794
|Size:
|245.41 KB
|Location:
|WARREN, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GVSC experiments with alternative fire extinguishing agent for ground vehicles [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GVSC experiments with alternative fire extinguishing agent for ground vehicles
No keywords found.