    GVSC experiments with alternative fire extinguishing agent for ground vehicles [Image 2 of 2]

    GVSC experiments with alternative fire extinguishing agent for ground vehicles

    WARREN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    An automatic fire-extinguishing system (AFES) used in the Army's ground vehicle portfolio. The U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center are experimenting with replacing the current AFES fire-extinguishing agents, which are halon or hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) based with a sustainable, environmentally friendly alternative.

