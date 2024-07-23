Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff host a joint press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 25, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 13:54
|Photo ID:
|8550055
|VIRIN:
|240725-D-XI929-1027
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.1 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin, CJCS host joint press briefing [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.