    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company Crucible [Image 4 of 6]

    Kilo Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, compete in a body sparring match during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 25, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 10:53
    Photo ID: 8549592
    VIRIN: 240725-M-WD009-1239
    Resolution: 6816x5461
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Crucible [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    box
    MAI
    MCMAP
    drill instructor
    ERR
    MCRDPI

