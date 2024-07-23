Kilo Company Crucible

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, compete in a body sparring match during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 25, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

