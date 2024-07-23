Lt. Brenton Heisserer presents a Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist (Officer) certificate to U.S. Airforce Capt. Randall Dreager on July 19, 2024, at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Heueneme, California. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 18:37
|Photo ID:
|8548483
|VIRIN:
|240719-N-BR551-1047
|Resolution:
|4566x3044
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Airforce Captain is Awarded the Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Pin [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.