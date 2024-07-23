Figure 1 - Main Parts of the DoD Budget

This graphic depicts the main parts of the Department of Defense budget for Fiscal Year 2025. The Department of the Air Force competes for a significant portion of the DoD budget, which is then allocated to Air Force major commands after thorough planning, assessment, evaluation, and justification.
The Air Force Materiel Command generally receives around 45% of the annual Air Force budget due to its diverse missions, including research, development, testing, evaluation, acquisition, sustainment, and maintenance of all major weapons systems.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 17:00
|Photo ID:
|8548385
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-JT962-1002
|Resolution:
|500x500
|Size:
|122.5 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
