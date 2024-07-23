Iowa Army National Guard Staff Stg. Lucas Peterson, of Ames, Iowa, received a challenge coin from Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George in recognition of his recent achievements during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 2024.



Peterson is a combat medic specialist assigned to Company C, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.



Peterson stood out amongst his peers through his hard work and outstanding performance. He recently won the 2024 National Guard Regional Best Warrior Competition, while also filling the role of platoon sergeant. His positive attitude and calm leadership style enabled a successful mission during XCTC. Peterson also received a challenge coin from Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George in recognition of his impressive accomplishments. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 13:04 Photo ID: 8547728 VIRIN: 240724-Z-KS612-1001 Resolution: 600x800 Size: 176.79 KB Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US Hometown: AMES, IOWA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hometown News Release: Ames Soldier outperforms in high stakes National Guard training event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.