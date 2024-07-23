Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hometown News Release: Ames Soldier outperforms in high stakes National Guard training event

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Iowa Army National Guard Staff Stg. Lucas Peterson, of Ames, Iowa, received a challenge coin from Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George in recognition of his recent achievements during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 2024.

    Peterson is a combat medic specialist assigned to Company C, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.

    Peterson stood out amongst his peers through his hard work and outstanding performance. He recently won the 2024 National Guard Regional Best Warrior Competition, while also filling the role of platoon sergeant. His positive attitude and calm leadership style enabled a successful mission during XCTC. Peterson also received a challenge coin from Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George in recognition of his impressive accomplishments. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Iowa National Guard
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    68W
    334th BSB
    XCTC 2024

