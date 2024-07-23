Hometown News Release: Ames Soldier outperforms in high-stakes National Guard training event

Courtesy Photo | Iowa Army National Guard Staff Stg. Lucas Peterson, of Ames, Iowa, received a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Iowa Army National Guard Staff Stg. Lucas Peterson, of Ames, Iowa, received a challenge coin from Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George in recognition of his recent achievements during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 2024. Peterson is a combat medic specialist assigned to Company C, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. Peterson stood out amongst his peers through his hard work and outstanding performance. He recently won the 2024 National Guard Regional Best Warrior Competition, while also filling the role of platoon sergeant. His positive attitude and calm leadership style enabled a successful mission during XCTC. Peterson also received a challenge coin from Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George in recognition of his impressive accomplishments. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota - Staff Stg. Lucas Peterson, of Ames, Iowa, was recognized as a top performer during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 2024.



Peterson stood out amongst his peers through his hard work and outstanding performance. He recently won the 2024 National Guard Regional Best Warrior Competition, while also filling the role of platoon sergeant. His positive attitude and calm leadership style enabled a successful mission during XCTC. Peterson also received a challenge coin from Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George in recognition of his impressive accomplishments.



Peterson represents today’s Iowa Army National Guard, which consists of 7,000 Citizen Soldiers based in more than 40 communities across the state. Henson, a 2005 graduate of Ames High School, is a 68W Combat Medic Specialist assigned to Company C, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.



Peterson was one of nearly 5,000 Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers and support staff who participated in the training exercise.



During the training exercise, men and women demonstrated a variety of combat skills. Soldiers fired several different weapon systems, low-crawled through the dirt, and carried their packs and tents through the woods.



