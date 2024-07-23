A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, participates in a flyover at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, England, July 24, 2024. FIA is an opportunity for the U.S. military to come together with U.K. and NATO Allies and partners to display the dynamic capabilities of various aircraft and highlight collective readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
This work, B-52 Flyover at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.