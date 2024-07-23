B-52 Flyover at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, participates in a flyover at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, England, July 24, 2024. FIA is an opportunity for the U.S. military to come together with U.K. and NATO Allies and partners to display the dynamic capabilities of various aircraft and highlight collective readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

