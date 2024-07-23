Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Flyover at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow [Image 3 of 3]

    B-52 Flyover at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow

    FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, participates in a flyover at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, England, July 24, 2024. FIA is an opportunity for the U.S. military to come together with U.K. and NATO Allies and partners to display the dynamic capabilities of various aircraft and highlight collective readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:45
    Location: FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, GB
    This work, B-52 Flyover at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52 Flyover at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow

    #USAFE-AFAFRICA #NATO #FarnboroughInternationalAirshow #B52 #2ndBW

