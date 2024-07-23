Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Savanah Fuller Bartlett, an occupational therapist with Fort Drum’s U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC), applies safe trigger point dry needling techniques to a fellow healthcare professional during a level one Defense Health Agency dry needling course on Fort Drum, N.Y., July 19, 2024. Hosted by the Fort Drum MEDDAC, the three-day course provided instruction on evidence-based pain management techniques to effectively treat acute and chronic pain without the use of pharmacologic treatment. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

