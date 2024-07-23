Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Savanah Fuller Bartlett, an occupational therapist with Fort Drum’s U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC), applies safe trigger point dry needling techniques to a fellow healthcare professional during a level one Defense Health Agency dry needling course on Fort Drum, N.Y., July 19, 2024. Hosted by the Fort Drum MEDDAC, the three-day course provided instruction on evidence-based pain management techniques to effectively treat acute and chronic pain without the use of pharmacologic treatment. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:15
    Photo ID: 8547467
    VIRIN: 240719-A-HG995-1015
    Resolution: 4094x2924
    Size: 976.38 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course [Image 6 of 6], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course
    Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course
    Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course
    Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course
    Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course
    Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    Physical Therapy
    Pain Management
    Occupational Therapy
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download