Fort Drum MEDDAC hosts DHA Dry Needling pain management course

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Savanah Fuller Bartlett, an occupational therapist with Fort Drum’s U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC), applies safe trigger point dry needling techniques to a fellow healthcare professional during a level one Defense Health Agency dry needling course on Fort Drum, N.Y., July 19, 2024. Hosted by the Fort Drum MEDDAC, the three-day course provided instruction on evidence-based pain management techniques to effectively treat acute and chronic pain without the use of pharmacologic treatment. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 11:15
Photo ID:
|8547467
VIRIN:
|240719-A-HG995-1015
Resolution:
|4094x2924
Size:
|976.38 KB
Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
