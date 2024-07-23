Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run

More than 700 Airmen assigned to Flights 472-487 participated in the Airman's Run on July 24. The Airman's Run is a 1.5-mile run that celebrates the culmination of Basic Military Training. The run takes place in the Pfingston Reception Center (PRC) and guests will have the opportunity to line-up along the run route in the Airman's Arena (the outdoor area at the PRC) to cheer on their Airman. Airmen will pass through the run-route twice giving giving guests the opportunity to get a glimpse of their Airman for the first time in 7.5 weeks. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Daniel Cruz)

