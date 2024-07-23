Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run [Image 11 of 11]

    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    More than 700 Airmen assigned to Flights 472-487 participated in the Airman's Run on July 24. The Airman's Run is a 1.5-mile run that celebrates the culmination of Basic Military Training. The run takes place in the Pfingston Reception Center (PRC) and guests will have the opportunity to line-up along the run route in the Airman's Arena (the outdoor area at the PRC) to cheer on their Airman. Airmen will pass through the run-route twice giving giving guests the opportunity to get a glimpse of their Airman for the first time in 7.5 weeks. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Daniel Cruz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8547237
    VIRIN: 240724-F-UX606-1011
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run [Image 11 of 11], by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run
    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run
    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run
    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run
    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run
    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run
    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run
    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run
    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run
    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run
    Flights 472-487 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Airman's Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lackland
    basic military training
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    BMT graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download