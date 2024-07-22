US-ROK IAMD Tabletop Academy 2024

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Pacific Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Center hosted the fifth United States-Republic of Korea (ROK) Tabletop Academy (KTTA), marking a significant step in strengthening ROK-U.S. defense cooperation. The event, held from July 8 to 19, brought together key components of the ROK's defense branches, including the ROK Air Force, Air and Missile Defense Command, and the ROK Navy. Several U.S. entities participated, including the Department of Defense, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), NSA Weapons, Space and Cyber Security, U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific, Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) Office, and the Joint Ballistic Missile Defense Training & Education Center (JBTEC). The academy focused on enhancing ROK-U.S. IAMD expertise through hands-on defense design planning and modeling using the International Simulations (I-SIM) program.

