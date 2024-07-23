NRC Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

240723-N-MM360-1043 CHEYENNE, Wyo. (July 23, 2024) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Mark Roby, assigned to Navy Reserve Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett, volunteers as a “cowboy medic” at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo. The 128th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days is an annual festival started in

1897 drawing nearly 200,000 visitors and features the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western entertainment in Cheyenne, Wyoming. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeffry Willadsen/Released)

