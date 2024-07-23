Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRC Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo [Image 3 of 3]

    NRC Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Gordon 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    240723-N-MM360-1043 CHEYENNE, Wyo. (July 23, 2024) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Mark Roby, assigned to Navy Reserve Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett, volunteers as a “cowboy medic” at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo. The 128th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days is an annual festival started in
    1897 drawing nearly 200,000 visitors and features the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western entertainment in Cheyenne, Wyoming. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeffry Willadsen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 18:36
    Photo ID: 8546191
    VIRIN: 240723-N-MM360-1043
    Resolution: 6751x4844
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRC Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo
    NRC Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo
    NRC Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    reserve
    navy
    nrc Cheyenne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download