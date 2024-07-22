Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy holds July 2024 session of Installation Planning Board; senior leaders attend [Image 39 of 40]

    Fort McCoy holds July 2024 session of Installation Planning Board; senior leaders attend

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Participants in the Fort McCoy Installation Planning Board meeting participate in a meeting July 18, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness Director Patrick J. Appelman; Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker, then Fort McCoy senior commander and 88th Readiness Division commanding general; Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi, now the Fort McCoy senior commander and 88th commanding general; Col. Stephen Messenger, then-Fort McCoy Garrison commander; and Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, now Fort McCoy Garrison commander; all attended. The overall meeting was organized by the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO). The purpose of the IPB, according to the agenda, is it serves as a “forum for identifying, assessing, and providing a common operating picture regarding installationwide planning requirements.” (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8546085
    VIRIN: 240718-A-CV950-8990
    Resolution: 3908x2605
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy holds July 2024 session of Installation Planning Board; senior leaders attend [Image 40 of 40], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Installation Planning Board
    IMCOM-Readiness
    Fort McCoy PAIO

