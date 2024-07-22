Fort McCoy holds July 2024 session of Installation Planning Board; senior leaders attend

Participants in the Fort McCoy Installation Planning Board meeting participate in a meeting July 18, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness Director Patrick J. Appelman; Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker, then Fort McCoy senior commander and 88th Readiness Division commanding general; Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi, now the Fort McCoy senior commander and 88th commanding general; Col. Stephen Messenger, then-Fort McCoy Garrison commander; and Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, now Fort McCoy Garrison commander; all attended. The overall meeting was organized by the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO). The purpose of the IPB, according to the agenda, is it serves as a “forum for identifying, assessing, and providing a common operating picture regarding installationwide planning requirements.” (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

