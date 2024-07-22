515 AMOW Command Team Tours AMS Units

U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jake Fason, 515 AMOW command chief, tour AMOW units throughout the Pacific. After assuming command, the team visited and toured each unit to get a better understanding of the unique mission sets of each Air Mobility Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR