    515 AMOW Command Team Tours AMS Units [Image 17 of 17]

    515 AMOW Command Team Tours AMS Units

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jake Fason, 515 AMOW command chief, tour AMOW units throughout the Pacific. After assuming command, the team visited and toured each unit to get a better understanding of the unique mission sets of each Air Mobility Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 17:47
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
