The 325th MDG opens immunizations to families

Fiora Hernandez Hurt, a military dependent poses for a photo during an immunization’s appointment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 16, 2024. The 325th Medical Group became an active duty only following Hurricane Michael, however, Immunizations and Public Health recently opened back up to dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

