    The 325th MDG opens immunizations to families [Image 7 of 7]

    The 325th MDG opens immunizations to families

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Fiora Hernandez Hurt, a military dependent poses for a photo during an immunization’s appointment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 16, 2024. The 325th Medical Group became an active duty only following Hurricane Michael, however, Immunizations and Public Health recently opened back up to dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 12:00
    Photo ID: 8545263
    VIRIN: 240716-F-BE826-1022
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, The 325th MDG opens immunizations to families [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Immunizations
    ACC
    Vaccines
    Family
    Tyndall
    325th Medical Group

