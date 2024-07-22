Georgia Air National Guard Airmen fly routine C-130J Super Hercules training mission

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mantis Piniero, a pilot assigned to the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, poses with his fellow crew members after his final flight in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over North Georgia April 25, 2024. It is tradition for pilots who complete their “fini-flight” to get drenched in water and be welcomed back by fellow crew members and co-workers as a congratulations on the end of their career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

