    Georgia Air National Guard Airmen fly routine C-130J Super Hercules training mission [Image 12 of 12]

    Georgia Air National Guard Airmen fly routine C-130J Super Hercules training mission

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Mantis Piniero, a pilot assigned to the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, poses with his fellow crew members after his final flight in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over North Georgia April 25, 2024. It is tradition for pilots who complete their “fini-flight” to get drenched in water and be welcomed back by fellow crew members and co-workers as a congratulations on the end of their career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8545261
    VIRIN: 240425-Z-PJ280-1071
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Air National Guard Airmen fly routine C-130J Super Hercules training mission [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    C-130J-30 Super Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Mission Ready Airmen

