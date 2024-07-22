U.S. Air Force Maj. Mantis Piniero, a pilot assigned to the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, poses with his fellow crew members after his final flight in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over North Georgia April 25, 2024. It is tradition for pilots who complete their “fini-flight” to get drenched in water and be welcomed back by fellow crew members and co-workers as a congratulations on the end of their career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 12:13
|Photo ID:
|8545261
|VIRIN:
|240425-Z-PJ280-1071
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia Air National Guard Airmen fly routine C-130J Super Hercules training mission [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.