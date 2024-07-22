Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024 [Image 9 of 9]

    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    A sign reading “INNOVATE CHALLENGE IMPROVE” is displayed in the RAF Astra tent during the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) the world’s largest international airshow at RAF Fairford, England, July 20, 2024. Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing, 48th Fighter Wing and 100th Air Refueling Wing showcased grassroots innovation at the first AFWERX & RAF Astra collaboration in over 10 years at RIAT. AFWERX is a USAF program built on fostering innovation and turning ideas into reality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 06:45
    Photo ID: 8544838
    VIRIN: 240720-F-KS661-1048
    Resolution: 8162x5441
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024
    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024
    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024
    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024
    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024
    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024
    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024
    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024
    AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RIAT
    Royal International Air Tattoo
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    AFWERX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download