AFWERX stems innovation at RIAT 2024

A sign reading “INNOVATE CHALLENGE IMPROVE” is displayed in the RAF Astra tent during the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) the world’s largest international airshow at RAF Fairford, England, July 20, 2024. Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing, 48th Fighter Wing and 100th Air Refueling Wing showcased grassroots innovation at the first AFWERX & RAF Astra collaboration in over 10 years at RIAT. AFWERX is a USAF program built on fostering innovation and turning ideas into reality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

