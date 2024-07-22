Rear Admiral Lahti visits NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (July 22, 2024) Rear Admiral Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic receives a welcome and orientation brief from Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during a familiarization visit to the installation. The orientation brief provided an overview of the visit, and outlined key projects and infrastructure improvements that are on-going or planned for the near future. It also provided an opportunity to observe operations at a variety of locations throughout the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
