    USAFA cadets visit 350th SWW [Image 3 of 3]

    USAFA cadets visit 350th SWW

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    Panel members and U.S. Air Force Academy cadets pose for a photo at the conclusion of a company grade officer panel at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. The cadets were given the opportunity to engage with a panel of three company grade officers and one retired field grade officer, three of which are USAFA alumni, to learn about the wing’s mission and what it’s like to be an officer in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

