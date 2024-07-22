Panel members and U.S. Air Force Academy cadets pose for a photo at the conclusion of a company grade officer panel at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. The cadets were given the opportunity to engage with a panel of three company grade officers and one retired field grade officer, three of which are USAFA alumni, to learn about the wing’s mission and what it’s like to be an officer in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8543624
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-JY834-1046
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA cadets visit 350th SWW [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.