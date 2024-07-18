Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Highlighting the CDC

    Highlighting the CDC

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Elke Simmons, Child Development Center program assistant, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 22, 2024. Simmons provides care for children of all ages, ensuring their needs are met while supporting their learning and development. This ensures service members and civilians assigned to Shaw AFB can continue supporting the mission knowing their families are provided support and care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 11:10
    Photo ID: 8542746
    VIRIN: 240722-F-VV695-1014
    Resolution: 3954x2824
    Size: 725.2 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highlighting the CDC, by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    family
    community
    readiness
    CDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download