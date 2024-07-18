NORFOLK, Virginia (July 12, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Evan Koho, from the Defense Logistics Agency, crosses the finish line at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Annual “Run for a Cause Color Run” 5K on Naval Station Norfolk July 12, 2024. The MWR Annual Color Run is a 5K dedicated for any cause of choice. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordinanceman 2nd Class Amar Husadzinovic.)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 09:00
|Photo ID:
|8542559
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-MY760-1005
|Resolution:
|2857x1905
|Size:
|899.4 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240712-N-MY760-1005 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sailors Get Colorful During Annual 5K
