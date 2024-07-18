Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240712-N-MY760-1005

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, Virginia (July 12, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Evan Koho, from the Defense Logistics Agency, crosses the finish line at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Annual “Run for a Cause Color Run” 5K on Naval Station Norfolk July 12, 2024. The MWR Annual Color Run is a 5K dedicated for any cause of choice. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordinanceman 2nd Class Amar Husadzinovic.)

