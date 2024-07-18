PORT VILA, Vanuatu (July 18, 2024) – Pacific Partnership 24-2 personnel pose with teachers from the Kawenu Primary School, during a community outreach event as part of Pacific Partnership 24-2 in Port Vila, Vanuatu, July 18, 2024. Pacific Partnership the U. S. Navy's largest humanitarian and civic assistance mission with partner-nations, non-governmental organizations and other government agencies to execute a variety of humanitarian civic action missions across the Indo-Pacific. The annual mission is designed to strengthen relationships and improve U.S. and partner-capacity to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief preparedness. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Winslow Blow/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 05:14 Photo ID: 8542307 VIRIN: 240718-N-HV345-1317 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.41 MB Location: VU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 24-2 Visits Kawenu Primary School [Image 16 of 16], by LTJG Winslow Blow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.