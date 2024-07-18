Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 24-2 Visits Kawenu Primary School [Image 16 of 16]

    Pacific Partnership 24-2 Visits Kawenu Primary School

    VANUATU

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Winslow Blow 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PORT VILA, Vanuatu (July 18, 2024) – Pacific Partnership 24-2 personnel pose with teachers from the Kawenu Primary School, during a community outreach event as part of Pacific Partnership 24-2 in Port Vila, Vanuatu, July 18, 2024. Pacific Partnership the U. S. Navy's largest humanitarian and civic assistance mission with partner-nations, non-governmental organizations and other government agencies to execute a variety of humanitarian civic action missions across the Indo-Pacific. The annual mission is designed to strengthen relationships and improve U.S. and partner-capacity to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief preparedness. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Winslow Blow/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2

