    USS BLUE RIDGE TOUR [Image 6 of 7]

    USS BLUE RIDGE TOUR

    MALAYSIA

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Craft 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 19, 2024) – Lt. j.g. Edwin Zerwekh, from Dallas, lets a visitor look through his binoculars during a tour of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as part of a scheduled port visit to Port Klang, Malaysia, July 19, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 02:50
