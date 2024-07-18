Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF F-22A Raptor and RAAF F-35As fly over for Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    USAF F-22A Raptor and RAAF F-35As fly over for Exercise Pitch Black 2024

    KATHERINE, AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    Pacific Air Forces

    An U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor flys with two Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs over Katherine, Australia during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal, Australia, July 19. The Australian and U.S. militaries are interoperable, flexible, and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 00:40
    Photo ID: 8542101
    VIRIN: 240719-F-MT297-1004
    Resolution: 3927x2805
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: KATHERINE, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF F-22A Raptor and RAAF F-35As fly over for Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF F-22A Raptor and RAAF F-35As fly over for Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    USAF F-22A Raptor and RAAF F-35As fly over for Exercise Pitch Black 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    StrongerTogether
    INDOPACOM
    AUSAirForce
    FreeAndOpenPacific
    PitchBlack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download