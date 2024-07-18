USS Blue Ridge Hosts students from Pulau Indah Primary School

PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 19, 2024) – Captain Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks to students from Pulau Indah Primary School during a ship tour, July 19, 2024. Blue Ridge is in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

