    USS Blue Ridge Hosts students from Pulau Indah Primary School [Image 1 of 2]

    PORT KLANG, MALAYSIA

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 19, 2024) – Captain Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks to students from Pulau Indah Primary School during a ship tour, July 19, 2024. Blue Ridge is in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Malaysia
    U.S. Navy
    Port Klang

