    19-Year-Old Soldier Becomes First Michigan National Guard Member to Complete Rigorous RTLI Program

    LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Michigan Army National Guard soldier, Private 1st Class Chase Cammanga, smiles during his graduation ceremony from Army ranger school on June 21, 2024.

    Cammenga is the first Michigan Army National Guard soldier to complete the Ranger Team Leader Initiative (RTLI). The RTLI is a specialized training program for enlisted soldiers in the Army National Guard who aspire to attend Ranger School. This program seamlessly transitions soldiers from their initial training to the Ranger Training Assessment Course (RTAC) and then directly to Ranger School. The program scouts for top National Guard Soldiers, selecting those with the highest potential to succeed in the challenging Ranger course.

    Cammenga accomplished his goals through the use of One Station Unit Training (OSUT). OSUT consolidates Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) into a single location. This approach enables recruits to remain with the same unit and instructors throughout both phases of training, culminating in a single graduation ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 22:19
    Photo ID: 8542060
    VIRIN: 240621-A-DF232-4472
    Resolution: 3068x2652
    Size: 940.47 KB
    Location: LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19-Year-Old Soldier Becomes First Michigan National Guard Member to Complete Rigorous RTLI Program, by 2LT Paige Bodine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

