    Spruance Sailors man the rail during sea and anchor detail [Image 5 of 6]

    Spruance Sailors man the rail during sea and anchor detail

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240717-N-WV584-1161 SAN DIEGO (July 17, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) man the rail during a sea and anchor detail. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

