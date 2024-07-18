SECNAV Tours Former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard

San Francisco, CA - (July 19, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro tours former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard with San Francisco Mayor London Breed in preparation for its demolition, July 19, 2024. Placed on the national priorities list in 1989, Hunters Point operated as a commercial dry-dock from 1869-1939. The U.S. Navy then purchased and operated Hunters Point as a Naval Shipyard from 1939-1974, after which it was deactivated and leased to tenets. The FY 2023 NDAA authorized the demolition of the remaining 104 non-historic buildings. This demolition process is scheduled to take place in 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Bennett IV)

