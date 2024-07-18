Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146CRT Airmen set up equipment in Northwest Field, Guam [Image 1 of 8]

    146CRT Airmen set up equipment in Northwest Field, Guam

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Matias Torres Galaz, a weather forecaster, Senior Airman Francisco Rodriguez, an air transportation specialist, and Tech. Sgt. James Lee, an expeditionary communications Airman, all assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team, set up a communications antenna in preparation to support Valiant Shield 24, Northwest Field, Guam, June 4, 2024. CR units are small, agile task-forces built of multi-capable Airmen, uniquely equipped to self deploy, establish and operate air fields in austere and contested environments, an integral team utilized in exercise Valiant Shield to demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    This work, 146CRT Airmen set up equipment in Northwest Field, Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California Air National Guard
    CR
    146th Airlift Wing
    ValiantShield
    HollywoodGuardForever

