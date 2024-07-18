146CRT Airmen set up equipment in Northwest Field, Guam

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Matias Torres Galaz, a weather forecaster, Senior Airman Francisco Rodriguez, an air transportation specialist, and Tech. Sgt. James Lee, an expeditionary communications Airman, all assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team, set up a communications antenna in preparation to support Valiant Shield 24, Northwest Field, Guam, June 4, 2024. CR units are small, agile task-forces built of multi-capable Airmen, uniquely equipped to self deploy, establish and operate air fields in austere and contested environments, an integral team utilized in exercise Valiant Shield to demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

