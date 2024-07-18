Two Soldiers assigned to Company A, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, smile for a portrait following a sling load exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. This large-scale exercise involves over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Armani Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 10:34
|Photo ID:
|8540234
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-QX677-1024
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers smile for portrait following sling load exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.